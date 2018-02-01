1tap receipts - your solution to claiming expenses

Your Receipts
Owe You Money.
Automatic Data Extraction and Bookkeeping,
Create a FREE account »
Your solution to claiming expenses
or download the app
Your Receipts
Owe You Money.
I tend to lose receipts quite a lot... now it’s just in one place which makes my life and my accountant’s life so much easier.
Alana Wallace, Model
It works out everything for my tax return. It’s like ridiculously simple. It just made my life a lot easier.
Christopher Morgan, Marketing
Literally, a job that use to take days and days is now taking seconds which is an absolute godsent.
Emma, Musician
1tap has helped me by saving me hours and hours worth of work. I can now use that time in order to do other things with my business.
Richard Knight, Masseuse
I normally find tracking my expenses and keeping my books a bit of a chore, but since using 1tap it has never been easier.
Ritch Dervey, Personal Trainer
Simply put, 1tap is basically the future of keeping receipts for your tax records.
Sean, Videographer
Play Video
Your Virtual Bookkeeper
1tap is like a bookkeeper. It will be your constant reminder that every business related receipt or invoice you get has a potential to be put on your self assessment, so you pay less tax.
Play Video
Super Secure Storage
All data is securely stored in the cloud on a leading provider’s state-of-the-art infrastructure. It’s continuously and automatically backed up with multiple types of backup strategies.
Play Video
Export Anytime. Anywhere.
You can export a copy of all your receipts and their data into PDF and CSV files. Perfect for an audit or your Self Assessment.
🏛️ Self Assessment Sorted: ... before it's too late. Buy now and save 50%.
- Auto scans
- Cloud Storage
- VAT
- Real-time sharing with accountant
- Human accuracy check
- Email in
- Automatic currency conversion
- PDF & CSV export
- Personal tags
- Auto categorisation
- Split receipts (business vs. personal)
- Location (add nearby location)
- Personalised Reports
- Tax form export
- Priority Processing
- Priority Support
- Access to all 1tap products
- 60 per year
- 20GB secure cloud storage for your receipts
Save 50% on Prime LiteMore
- 60 auto-scans per year
- 20GB
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Save 50% on Prime Lite
- Human accuracy check
- Email in
- Automatic currency conversion
- PDF & CSV export
- Personal tags
- Auto categorisation
- Split receipts (business vs. personal)
- Location (add nearby location)
- Personalised Reports
- Tax form export
- Access to all 1tap products
- 10,000 auto scans of receipts per month
- 50GB secure cloud storage for your receipts
Save 50% on Prime ProMore
Save 50% on Prime Pro
- Human accuracy check
- Email in
- Automatic currency conversion
- PDF & CSV export
- Personal tags
- Auto categorisation
- Split receipts (business vs. personal)
- Location (add nearby location)
- Personalised Reports
- Tax form export
- Access to all 1tap products
- 10,000 auto scans of receipts per month
- Unlimited cloud storage for your receipts
Save 50% on Prime MaxMore
Save 50% on Prime Max
- VAT
- Real-time sharing with accountant
- Human accuracy check
- Email in
- Automatic currency conversion
- PDF & CSV export
- Personal tags
- Auto categorisation
- How much the User have saved so far
- Split receipts (business vs. personal)
- Location (add nearby location)
- Personalised Reports
- Tax form export
- Priority Processing
- Priority Support
- Access to all 1tap products
🏛️ Tax Deadline Sale: 50% off if you buy today!
If you hate doing bookkeeping,
you will love 1tap receipts.
Annoyed with your self assessment?
1tap receipts does it for you!
Leave the boring stuff to us,
Focus on what really matters.
If you are stressed about your taxes
1tap receipts will put you at ease.
Stressed about your books?
Be at ease with 1tap receipts.
If you are scared of bookkeeping,
1tap receipts is the solution for you.
Worried about being audited?
1tap receipts will take care of you.
Download 1tap receipts for Free and make sure you never miss another tax deduction!
Download
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn morex